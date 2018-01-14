Chevy kicks off North American International Auto Show 2018 with Silverado reveal in Detroit

Chevy revealed the 2019 Silverado 1500 on Jan. 13, 2018, ahead of the North American Auto Show in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - General Motors revealed the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck Saturday in Detroit, ahead of the North American International Auto Show.

The automaker introduced the truck by celebrating 100 years of Chevy trucks.

Watch the reveal below.

The new Silverado has a longer wheel base and more passenger and cargo space than the current model, yet is 450 pounds lighter. The 80 percent high-strength steel frame is also lighter. The truck is higher, taller and shorter than previous models.

Passengers will be surrounded by a safety cage made of various steels, while the body is made of aluminum and steel.

The truck bed is almost 7 inches wider than the previous model and the short box is 63 cubic feet. The tailgate can be lowered with the key fob or a button inside the truck.

The truck also includes a new 120-volt outlet and led task lighting. Customers can choose from eight different body styles, including a work model, custom model, custom Trailboss, LTZ, High Country, LT, LT Trailboss and RST.

The truck will undergo 7 million miles of testing before production begins at the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant.

More than 10,000 employees have worked on the new truck, the company said.

