Dates announced for 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT - The dates have been announced for the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

NAIAS officials began their countdown to the 2020 Detroit Auto Show and provided the following dates:

Saturday, June 6 -- The Gallery

Tuesday, June 9, to Wednesday, June 10 -- Press Preview

Tuesday, June 9, to Thursday, June 11 -- AutoMobili-D

Wednesday, June 10, to Thursday, June 11 -- Industry Preview

Friday, June 12 -- Charity Preview

Saturday, June 13, to Sunday, June 20 -- Public Show

NAIAS hosted more than 300 original equipment manufacturing, industry and media partners Thursday to celebrate the start of the countdown.

"The 2020 NAIAS will be an event like no other," Chairman Doug North said. "Automakers and industry organizations will reveal the newest products to date, experiential ride-and-drives will be both indoors and outdoors, and we’ll host guests from across the globe all in beautiful Downtown Detroit."

The auto show will take place at the Coco Center and expand into Hart Plaza. This year, it will add the Crowne Plaza as an official hub for content such as symposiums and panel discussions, NAIAS officials said.

"The month of June will be one the automotive industry will own in the city of Detroit," Executive Director Rod Alberts said. "Kicking off with the Detroit Grand Prix, hosting the show in parallel with MICHauto’s Detroit Moves, and closing with the Ford Fireworks highlights Detroit’s heritage of being the Motor City better than anything else. We’re looking forward to an amazing month and an even better event, and thank you all for your partnerships."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.