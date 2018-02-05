Dates set for 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Dates are set for the 2019 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center.

Here are the key events:

Press Preview: January 14-15

Industry Preview: January 16-17

Charity preview: January 18

Public Show: January 19-27 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 21)

“The 2018 NAIAS was a big product debut year for exhibiting automakers as initial media metrics from PRIME Research highlight a significant global coverage increase year over year,” said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS Chairman. “Planning for 2019 is well underway and initial meetings with automakers and tech companies have hinted at some big product news earmarked for Detroit in the upcoming year.”

Accompanying the announcements, NAIAS listed highlights from the 2018 show. They included:

The Gallery moving back to Cobo Center after a decade offsite proved to be very successful. Over 800 people attended The Gallery and experienced a $10M showcase of ultra-luxury vehicles and supercars, which included the North American premiere of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

AutoMobili-D encompassed 150,000 sq. ft. (a 30k increase from 2017) and was a complete sellout. New for 2018, AutoMobili-D remained open through the first Public Show weekend and over 200,000 people were able to interact and experience a vast array of companies during the first annual Future Automotive Career Exposition.

Press Preview drew in over 5,000 journalists from 60 different companies who were able to report on over 50 vehicles that made their world debut.

Industry Preview saw an increase from the previous year and attracted nearly 40,000 executives, engineers, designers, analysts and developers.

Charity Preview was attended by nearly 13,000 people who helped raise just shy of $5.1 million – keeping Charity Preview as the largest annual, single-night fundraiser in the world.

The 2018 Public Show welcomed hundreds of thousands of people (809,161 ticketed attendance) from around the world who came to experience the new product and technology buzz. David Sowerby, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Ancora, reports the 2018 show has an estimated economic impact of $480 million to the regional economy. Sowerby notes that the impact of the entire show is equivalent to holding nearly two NFL Super Bowls a year in Detroit.

