2019 Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday: What you need to know

DETROIT - The 2019 Detroit auto show will open to the public on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

Public days start Jan. 19

Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required:

- Adults: $14 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Location

NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

Website: https://naias.com

Download the app

The Official NAIAS app has the latest breaking automotive news, articles, quizzes, photos, videos, coverage of new vehicles and concept cars unveilings. It also has the official Twitter updates from NAIAS on new products and show events, and a map to the show floor. The Official NAIAS app is available for download on both Apple and Android products,

