Detroit auto show 2019: Here's the schedule, everything else you need to know

DETROIT - The 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit runs Jan. 12-27. Here is the latest schedule for the show:

The Gallery - Jan. 12, 2019

Ultra-luxury event featuring more than $10 million in vehicles at MGM Grand.

Tickets: $500 per person

Automobili-D – Jan. 14-17, 2019

Automakers, supplies, universities and tech startups show off the future of the automotive industry during this four-day event that opens during Press Preview and runs through Industry Preview.

Press Preview - Jan. 14-15, 2019

Auto journalists from around the world gather for product and vehicle debuts. NAIAS media credentials required to enter.

Industry Preview - Jan. 16-17, 2019

A networking and professional development event for the automotive industry with early access to the show floor. Tickets required: $110 per person

Charity Preview - Jan. 18, 2019

"Auto prom" raises millions of dollars for local charities. The black-tie affair runs 6-9 p.m. Tickets required: $400 ($390 tax deductible)

Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019

Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required:

- Adults: $14 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Location

NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

Website: https://naias.com

