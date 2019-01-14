Detroit auto show 2019: See what automakers revealed

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 14: The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 is revealed at the 2019 North American International Auto Show during Media preview days on January 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,000 credentialed journalists from…

DETROIT - Media week at the 2019 Detroit auto show kicked off on Monday with several big reveals from the world's biggest automakers.

Ford and Cadillac made big reveals before media week started, with events at Ford Field and the Garden Theatre in Midtown.

Ford unveiled the 2020 Explorer SUV last week. The new Explorer returns to rear-wheel-drive engineering as was once traditional for SUVs. The Explorer is still available with all-wheel-drive, of course, but now more of the power goes to the rear wheels, which is better for towing.

Cadillac showed off the new XT6. The SUV shares the same platform as the GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, but brings a bit more style and finer materials to buyers. Among all the leather and wood, the XT6 also offers other available features, like an in-vehicle air ionizer, automatically heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row outboard seats.

Here's what was unveiled at the Detroit auto show on Jan. 14:

North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners

The Ram 1500 pickup truck was awarded the 2019 North American Truck of the Year award.

The Genesis G70 sedan was awarded the 2019 North American Car of the Year award.

Hyundai Kona (and Kona EV) won the 2019 North American Utility of the Year award.

Ford debuts 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 at 2019 Detroit auto show

The automaker called it the "most powerful street-legal Mustang ever."

The new Shelby GT500 delivers more than 700 hp with a new engine. It has as much power as Ford's new Mustang race cars used by NASCAR, but this one is considered street-legal.

Watch the Ford reveal below:

Heavy-duty 2019 Ram 2500, 3500 pickup trucks unveiled at Detroit auto show

The Ram 2500 and 3500 were debuted, adding renewed heavy-duty capability to Ram's pickup truck lineup. The 3500 is capable of 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

The automaker called it the "grand champion" of torque, and the most "technologically advanced and luxurious" heavy-duty truck ever.

The 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie Black and the 2019 Ram Power Wagon also were unveiled Monday at the Detroit auto Show.

Watch the Ram reveal below:

Toyota debuts 2020 Supra at 2019 Detroit auto show: 'It's totally lit'

President Akio Toyoda proudly debuted the 2020 Toyota Supra at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday.

For the first time in more than 20 years, sportscar fans will welcome back the iconic Toyota Supra sports car. The Supra has not been sold in the United States since 1998. This 2020 model is considered the 5th generation of the Supra.

The first production Supra will be auctioned off Saturday, January 19 at the Barret-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona to benefit the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Watch the Toyota reveal below:

Volkswagen reveals 2020 Passat sedan at 2019 Detroit auto show

Volkswagen unveiled the 2020 Passat at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday.

The German automaker brought out Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for the big reveal. Volkswagen has invested heavily in the state in recent years.

The Passat is completely re-styled. "We kept what customers told us they loved, and we improved what they did not," said Volkswagen America President Scott Keogh.

The car will hit dealerships this summer in the U.S.

Watch the Volkswagen reveal below:

Nissan reveals IMs concept EV at Detroit auto show: An 'elevated sports sedan'

Nissan calls the IMs an "elevated sports sedan that takes advantage of the packaging, platform and powertrain technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility."

"Advances in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving have allowed our designers to break free of the platform and packaging rules that constrain traditional passenger vehicles, to create a completely new type of car," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for design at Nissan. "The IMs explores the limits of sedan design with an approach that elevates the category in both look and functionality."

Watch the Nissan reveal below:

Kia reveals concept Telluride SUV at 2019 Detroit auto show

The Telluride, a striking three-row, seven-passenger, luxury SUV concept features a modern and upright shape, muscular stance, and state-of-the-art technology to care for its occupants. Purely conceptual, the Kia Telluride is based on an existing platform and reveals the brand’s interest in potentially offering a premium SUV positioned above the current hot-selling Sorento.

“The Kia Telluride makes an aesthetic statement for the Kia brand as a bold, all-new luxury SUV with an abundance of advanced technology, focusing particular attention on the experience and comfort of second-row occupants,” said Tom Kearns, chief designer, Kia Design Center America (KDCA). “Longer, wider and taller than the recently redesigned Sorento CUV, Telluride allows us to envision what a full-size seven-passenger SUV from Kia could look like.”

Watch the Kia reveal below:

