Detroit auto show: Auto suppliers need workers to fill vacancies now and in future

DETROIT - Auto suppliers are putting out a call at the North American International Auto Show about working in the field to school-age children.

The industry has vacancies now and will need more talent in the future in those roles.

"For employees in the auto industry today, materials, technology, part of a car, sales and service and every part of that industry is facing shortages of appropriately educated talent," said David Cole, an analyst with Auto Harvest.

Joe Rohatynski, with Aisin, said he met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and dozens of suppliers looking for help on Tuesday.

"It's not just engineering talent, but it's technicians, people who could be trained for maybe entry-level jobs, design work, that you can grow as every supplier has an opportunity to advance within the company," he said.

