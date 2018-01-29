Detroit auto show tones down lights, sounds for first ever Sensory Friendly Day

DETROIT - Things were quieter and not as bright Sunday morning at the North American International Auto Show for Sensory Friendly Day.

The event allowed those with autism to enjoy the show with smaller crowds and a less flashy atmosphere.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has a child with autism. He said the day is more welcoming for families who may have needed to skp the show in the past because of the bright lights and large crowds.

"You walk in today and you see that the lights and displays and sounds are different. It's really more built around what a person with autism would need," Calley said.

