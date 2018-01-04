Detroit's historic Ford Piquette Plant to open for tours during auto show

DETROIT - If you're heading down to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this month, you may want to drop by this iconic car plant.

The historic Ford Piquette Avenue Plant will be open for tours during the auto show from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28.

The museum is featuring the newly-added “Porter Collection,” a line of every single alphabet-named model produced by the Ford Motor Company from this historic plant.

The cars, Models A, B, C, F, K, N, R, S and T, arrived in early December and are the only complete collection of each model in the world.

“It seemed fitting that we should make these available for everyone to see during the auto show,” said Nancy Darga, executive director of the Piquette Plant museum. “They’re a great example of how far we’ve come in the auto industry. The rarest item in the collection, a 1904 Model B, was the first of its kind produced, featured four seats and a revolutionary front engine, and was driven by Henry Ford himself. It is one of only six remaining in the world.”

Ford Piquette’s “Alphabet Collection” represent the early history—and early success—that made the Ford Motor Company the best-selling cars in the world for decades. As such, they serve as the inspiration for Detroit’s century-plus history of innovation in auto technology.

Added Darga, “The Piquette Avenue Plant has put in an incredible amount of work in restoring this National Historic Landmark, back to what it looked like over a hundred years ago. The Secret Experimental Room will also be open to the public, rebuilt for the 100th anniversary of the creation of the room that invented the Model T. We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the collection and the production methods that advanced automotive technology.”

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, will remain open during Auto Show Press Preview Week and Industry Week, as well as during the public show, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Public tours run daily at 10, 12 and 2 p.m., and group tours can be arranged. The museum also offers tours for age groups from school children to engineers.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for student with ID and free for children under 12.

For more information, visit www.fordpiquetteplant.org.

About the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant:

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant is a U.S. National Historic Landmark and a Michigan State Historic Site. It is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of the birthplace of the Model T and the interpretation and celebration of Detroit’s automotive heritage and spirit of innovation. The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant is the first building (1904) owned and operated by the Ford Motor Company and the only early automotive factory open to the public. After extensive historic renovation, the plant now offers tours and displays more than 40 early Ford and Detroit-made automobiles, including special collections and extremely rare cars not seen anywhere else.

