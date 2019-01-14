Executives weigh in on job cuts at 2019 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT - Auto jobs are the lifeblood of Metro Detroit and everyone wants to know what the executives are thinking about possible job cuts.

Ford and GM are making job cuts, but how they are cutting is coming more into focus and it's nothing like a decade ago when the car companies were in severe trouble.

General Motors is cutting thousands of jobs. It is also offering transfers to current workers, particularly at the Detroit Hamtramck plant. New GM President Mark Reuss said the company is sticking to its plan for an important reason.

"What we're doing is pivoting the company while times are good to a company that can grow again and the business can change very fast. A few of us lived through the really tough times -- the crisis 10 years ago -- and it's our job to make sure that this doesn't happen again," Reuss said.

GM's white-collar cuts are expected next week. Over at Ford there are job cuts all across Europe and here in Metro Detroit you can also expect white-collar cuts by the end of June.

Ford's Jim Hackett believes the local blue-collar workforce doesn't have anything to worry about.

"I'm telling myself that there shouldn't be any disruption in people's employment in factories. We do not anticipate a similar kind of restructuring in North America like we had in Europe," he said.

Jeep is approaching a million vehicles sold in a year and new CEO Mike Manley said he has two new vehicles coming soon and nowhere to build them.

"These two vehicles are going to need new capacity because there's no way we can put them in our manufacturing structure so we will bring capacity onboard," Manley said.

The two vehicles he spoke of are the Grand Wagoneer and a three row SUV.

