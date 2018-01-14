Ford celebrates 50th anniversary of 'Bullitt' with new Mustang debuted at NAIAS in Detroit

DETROIT - In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the movie "Bullitt," Ford introduced the 2019 Mustang Bullitt on Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Bullitt has at least 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque delivered by a 5.0-liter V8, and the car tops out at 163 mph.

The new Mustang will have black leather trimmed sports seats, courtesy of a partnership with Recaro Automotive Seating. The seats have green accent stitching and foam, cushion and side bolstering.

"Steve McQueen is a legend. And Bullitt is a legend, as well as the famous dark green Ford Mustang he drifted through San Francisco,” said Martin C. Klein, the head of Recaro.

The limited edition Mustang is available in Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green.

