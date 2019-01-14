Ford debuts 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: 'Most powerful street-legal Mustang ever'

DETROIT - Ford debuted the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday.

The automaker called it the "most powerful street-legal Mustang ever."

The new Shelby GT500 delivers more than 700 hp with a new engine. It has as much power as Ford's new Mustang race cars used by NASCAR, but this one is considered street-legal.

Watch the vehicle being debuted at the Detroit auto show above.

Ford already debuted the 2020 Ford Explorer ahead of the Detroit auto show.

