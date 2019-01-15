Ford, Volkswagen expected to announce details of global alliance at auto show

DETROIT - Could there be a day when Volkswagen builds its products at Ford factories? Things will become clearer at a press conference Tuesday morning at the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

Ford and Volkswagen have been in talks about a global alliance, but what that alliance might look like is still a mystery. Originally, the two were discussing an alliance on commercial vehicles, but indications are the talks have progressed past that.

On Monday, Ford CEO Jim Hackett spoke in generalities about the talks.

"Through alliances -- these are different than partnerships -- we can get shared investment in areas that, in the future, both of us need, and cut the cost substantially."

Those areas include autonomous and electric vehicles. The press conference, which is being called an industry announcement, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.