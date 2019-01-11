Auto Show

Future Automotive Career Exposition held at Detroit auto show on Jan. 17

If you're looking for a job in automotive, here's your chance to hear from potentional employers.

Happening Jan. 17, 2019 -- 

The Future Automotive Career Exposition that brought hundreds of car enthusiasts and job seekers to the AutoMobili-D section of the NAIAS in Detroit’s Cobo Hall last year returns for a second year. This free event is planned for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

This year, attendees will hear from leading employers and professionals in the automotive industry, have an opportunity to be interviewed by HR representatives and gain valuable advice to improve their future career-search goals. N

ew this year is a sherpa panel, featuring young professionals in the automotive sector who will share their stories on why they chose to live and work in Michigan. The expo also features mock interviews and presentations from Michigan’s leading universities and higher-education institutions.

Registration is required to attend the event – reserve your spot today using the form here.

Here's the schedule:

                           FACE stage schedule 
                           12:02 – 12: 45 p.m.         
                           Feeding the Beast: Keeping Up with the Demand for Mobility Talent 
                           Elaina Farnsworth, CEO, The NEXT Education
                           1 – 1:15 p.m. 
                           Listening in on an Interview 
                           Mike Magolan, Training Specialist, Oakland County Michigan Works!
                           1:35 – 1:45 p.m. 
                           Startup Talent Pitches 
                           Frank LoScrudato, VP of Development and Operations, 
                           Norstrum Motors Ali Maleki, CEO, Traxen Inc.
                           1:50 – 2:10 p.m. 
                           Grand Circus: The Tech Industry is Waiting for You 
                           Damien Rocchi, Founder and CEO, Grand Circus
                           2:15 – 2:45 
                           FIRST Robotics: From Competition to Career 
                           Monique Wells, STEM Talent Acquisition, Consumers Energy 
                           Guenther Braeuner, Director of Engineering Services and Global Business 
                           Processes, Magna Seating Charlie Ackerman, Senior VP of Human 
                           Resources, BOSCH April Schoenemann, Senior Account Manager, 
                           BOSCH Julian Gabriel, Mechanical Engineer, BOSCH
                           2:50 – 3:10 p.m. 
                           Bridging the Talent Gap with Internships: Michigan State University’s 
                           National Migrant Scholars Internship 
                           Samantha Velez, Program Coordinator, Michigan State University 
                           Selena Huapilla Perez, Student, Michigan State University
                           3:15 – 3:35 p.m. 
                           Lifelong Learning: Anticipating Your Next Career Shift 
                           Facilitator: Dr. Jason Palmer, DTMB Labor Market Information and 
                           Strategic Initiatives 
                           Dr. Rose Bellanca, President and CEO, Washtenaw Community College 
                           Doug Smith, Executive Director of Workforce Development and Life Long 
                           Learning, Oakland Community College
                           3:40 – 3:55 p.m.
                           Choose Michigan
                           Sammie Lukaskiewicz, Deputy Director of Marketing Communications, 
                           Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan
                            4 – 4:20 p.m.
                           Why I Chose Michigan
                           Facilitator: Sarah Craft, Education and Attainment Manager, Detroit 
                           Regional Chamber
                           Asha Garro, Material Launch Coordinator, General Motors
                           Darren Riley, Associate, Endeavor Detroit
                           Jordan Butler, Design Release Engineer, Ford
                           4:25 – 4:55 p.m. Trends in Mobility Talent Development
                           Facilitator: Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto
                           Jill Ford, Venture Capitalist, Toyota AI Ventures
                           Chris Thomas, Co-Founder and President, Detroit Mobility Lab
                           David Palmer, Senior Director for Strategies and Partnerships, Workforce
                           Intelligence Network
                           5 – 5:15 p.m.
                           The Dos and Don’ts of Using Social Media in Your Job Search
                           Chad Wiebesick, VP of Integrated Marketing and Communications, 
                           Washtenaw County Convention and Visitors Bureau
                           Andrew Belanger, Statewide Social Media and Digital Content 
                           Administrator, State of Michigan
                           6 – 6:20 p.m. 
                           Creating Space for Entrepreneurship in Michigan 
                           Facilitator: Sheun Phillips, Director, PlanetM
                           Sheikh Shuvo, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Voxel51
                           Alisyn Malek, COO and Co-Founder, May Mobility
                           Tarun Kajepeeta, COO, Mobiliti, LLC
 

2019 Participating Employers and Universities

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.