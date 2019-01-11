Future Automotive Career Exposition held at Detroit auto show on Jan. 17

If you're looking for a job in automotive, here's your chance to hear from potentional employers.

Happening Jan. 17, 2019 --

The Future Automotive Career Exposition that brought hundreds of car enthusiasts and job seekers to the AutoMobili-D section of the NAIAS in Detroit’s Cobo Hall last year returns for a second year. This free event is planned for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

This year, attendees will hear from leading employers and professionals in the automotive industry, have an opportunity to be interviewed by HR representatives and gain valuable advice to improve their future career-search goals. N

ew this year is a sherpa panel, featuring young professionals in the automotive sector who will share their stories on why they chose to live and work in Michigan. The expo also features mock interviews and presentations from Michigan’s leading universities and higher-education institutions.

Registration is required to attend the event – reserve your spot today using the form here.

Here's the schedule:

FACE stage schedule

12:02 – 12: 45 p.m.

Feeding the Beast: Keeping Up with the Demand for Mobility Talent

Elaina Farnsworth, CEO, The NEXT Education

1 – 1:15 p.m.

Listening in on an Interview

Mike Magolan, Training Specialist, Oakland County Michigan Works!

1:35 – 1:45 p.m.

Startup Talent Pitches

Frank LoScrudato, VP of Development and Operations,

Norstrum Motors Ali Maleki, CEO, Traxen Inc.

1:50 – 2:10 p.m.

Grand Circus: The Tech Industry is Waiting for You

Damien Rocchi, Founder and CEO, Grand Circus

2:15 – 2:45

FIRST Robotics: From Competition to Career

Monique Wells, STEM Talent Acquisition, Consumers Energy

Guenther Braeuner, Director of Engineering Services and Global Business

Processes, Magna Seating Charlie Ackerman, Senior VP of Human

Resources, BOSCH April Schoenemann, Senior Account Manager,

BOSCH Julian Gabriel, Mechanical Engineer, BOSCH

2:50 – 3:10 p.m.

Bridging the Talent Gap with Internships: Michigan State University’s

National Migrant Scholars Internship

Samantha Velez, Program Coordinator, Michigan State University

Selena Huapilla Perez, Student, Michigan State University

3:15 – 3:35 p.m.

Lifelong Learning: Anticipating Your Next Career Shift

Facilitator: Dr. Jason Palmer, DTMB Labor Market Information and

Strategic Initiatives

Dr. Rose Bellanca, President and CEO, Washtenaw Community College

Doug Smith, Executive Director of Workforce Development and Life Long

Learning, Oakland Community College

3:40 – 3:55 p.m.

Choose Michigan

Sammie Lukaskiewicz, Deputy Director of Marketing Communications,

Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan

4 – 4:20 p.m.

Why I Chose Michigan

Facilitator: Sarah Craft, Education and Attainment Manager, Detroit

Regional Chamber

Asha Garro, Material Launch Coordinator, General Motors

Darren Riley, Associate, Endeavor Detroit

Jordan Butler, Design Release Engineer, Ford

4:25 – 4:55 p.m. Trends in Mobility Talent Development

Facilitator: Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto

Jill Ford, Venture Capitalist, Toyota AI Ventures

Chris Thomas, Co-Founder and President, Detroit Mobility Lab

David Palmer, Senior Director for Strategies and Partnerships, Workforce

Intelligence Network

5 – 5:15 p.m.

The Dos and Don’ts of Using Social Media in Your Job Search

Chad Wiebesick, VP of Integrated Marketing and Communications,

Washtenaw County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Andrew Belanger, Statewide Social Media and Digital Content

Administrator, State of Michigan

6 – 6:20 p.m.

Creating Space for Entrepreneurship in Michigan

Facilitator: Sheun Phillips, Director, PlanetM

Sheikh Shuvo, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Voxel51

Alisyn Malek, COO and Co-Founder, May Mobility

Tarun Kajepeeta, COO, Mobiliti, LLC



2019 Participating Employers and Universities

