Future Automotive Career Exposition held at Detroit auto show on Jan. 17

If you're looking for a job in automotive, here's your chance to hear from potentional employers.
Happening Jan. 17, 2019 --
The Future Automotive Career Exposition that brought hundreds of car enthusiasts and job seekers to the AutoMobili-D section of the NAIAS in Detroit’s Cobo Hall last year returns for a second year. This free event is planned for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.
This year, attendees will hear from leading employers and professionals in the automotive industry, have an opportunity to be interviewed by HR representatives and gain valuable advice to improve their future career-search goals. N
ew this year is a sherpa panel, featuring young professionals in the automotive sector who will share their stories on why they chose to live and work in Michigan. The expo also features mock interviews and presentations from Michigan’s leading universities and higher-education institutions.
Registration is required to attend the event – reserve your spot today using the form here.
Here's the schedule:
FACE stage schedule
12:02 – 12: 45 p.m.
Feeding the Beast: Keeping Up with the Demand for Mobility Talent
Elaina Farnsworth, CEO, The NEXT Education
1 – 1:15 p.m.
Listening in on an Interview
Mike Magolan, Training Specialist, Oakland County Michigan Works!
1:35 – 1:45 p.m.
Startup Talent Pitches
Frank LoScrudato, VP of Development and Operations,
Norstrum Motors Ali Maleki, CEO, Traxen Inc.
1:50 – 2:10 p.m.
Grand Circus: The Tech Industry is Waiting for You
Damien Rocchi, Founder and CEO, Grand Circus
2:15 – 2:45
FIRST Robotics: From Competition to Career
Monique Wells, STEM Talent Acquisition, Consumers Energy
Guenther Braeuner, Director of Engineering Services and Global Business
Processes, Magna Seating Charlie Ackerman, Senior VP of Human
Resources, BOSCH April Schoenemann, Senior Account Manager,
BOSCH Julian Gabriel, Mechanical Engineer, BOSCH
2:50 – 3:10 p.m.
Bridging the Talent Gap with Internships: Michigan State University’s
National Migrant Scholars Internship
Samantha Velez, Program Coordinator, Michigan State University
Selena Huapilla Perez, Student, Michigan State University
3:15 – 3:35 p.m.
Lifelong Learning: Anticipating Your Next Career Shift
Facilitator: Dr. Jason Palmer, DTMB Labor Market Information and
Strategic Initiatives
Dr. Rose Bellanca, President and CEO, Washtenaw Community College
Doug Smith, Executive Director of Workforce Development and Life Long
Learning, Oakland Community College
3:40 – 3:55 p.m.
Choose Michigan
Sammie Lukaskiewicz, Deputy Director of Marketing Communications,
Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan
4 – 4:20 p.m.
Why I Chose Michigan
Facilitator: Sarah Craft, Education and Attainment Manager, Detroit
Regional Chamber
Asha Garro, Material Launch Coordinator, General Motors
Darren Riley, Associate, Endeavor Detroit
Jordan Butler, Design Release Engineer, Ford
4:25 – 4:55 p.m. Trends in Mobility Talent Development
Facilitator: Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto
Jill Ford, Venture Capitalist, Toyota AI Ventures
Chris Thomas, Co-Founder and President, Detroit Mobility Lab
David Palmer, Senior Director for Strategies and Partnerships, Workforce
Intelligence Network
5 – 5:15 p.m.
The Dos and Don’ts of Using Social Media in Your Job Search
Chad Wiebesick, VP of Integrated Marketing and Communications,
Washtenaw County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Andrew Belanger, Statewide Social Media and Digital Content
Administrator, State of Michigan
6 – 6:20 p.m.
Creating Space for Entrepreneurship in Michigan
Facilitator: Sheun Phillips, Director, PlanetM
Sheikh Shuvo, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Voxel51
Alisyn Malek, COO and Co-Founder, May Mobility
Tarun Kajepeeta, COO, Mobiliti, LLC
2019 Participating Employers and Universities
-
ABC Technologies
-
Acerta
-
ACS Corporation
-
Ainstein Inc.
-
American Center For Mobility
-
ASX
-
Autoliv, Inc.
-
BCS Automotive Interface Solutions
-
BITONE
-
BWI Group
-
Caaresys
-
Canada Pavilion
-
Caresoft Global
-
Carnegie Mellon University
-
Cavass Analytics
-
Covestro, LLC
-
Darwin AI
-
Dassault Systemes
-
Delphi Technologies
-
DMI
-
Eastern Michigan University
-
Eaton
-
EDAG
-
Element AI
-
ETAS, Inc.
-
FEV
-
FLIR Systems
-
GBatteries
-
Gentherm Inc.
-
Grand Circus
-
HELLA
-
HP 3D Printers by Novastar
-
Innovation Works
-
Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.
-
IRYStec
-
Jiangxi Star Energy Co. Ltd.
-
JTEKT North America Corporation
-
Kettering University
-
Lixar
-
Magna International
-
Magneti Marelli
-
Maha Fluid Power Research Center, Purdue University
-
MAHLE
-
May Mobility
-
McMaster University Faculty of Engineering
-
MEDC/PlanetM
-
Meko Prototyping Co. Ltd.
-
Michigan State University
-
Michigan State University Formula Racing Team
-
Michigan State University Solar Racing Team
-
Michigan Technological University
-
Michigan Works!
-
MIT Dirverless
-
Movin' On Summit
-
Navya
-
North American Bancard
-
Northwood University
-
Oakland University School of Engineering and Computer Science
-
Ohio State University
-
Omron
-
Ottawa L5
-
Ouster
-
P3
-
Phantom Intelligence
-
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility
-
Pulse Electronics
-
Quadrobot Inc.
-
RAPID + TCT
-
Reviver Auto
-
REVOLVE
-
RIT Kate Gleason College of Engineering
-
Sober Steering
-
Square One Education Network
-
St. Clair College
-
Stratasys
-
SureFly
-
Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan
-
TomTom
-
UM-Dearborn
-
University of Cambridge
-
University of Michigan
-
University of Michigan Solar Car Team
-
University of Ontario Institute of Technology - ACE
-
University of Toronto Electric Vehicle (UTEV) Research Centre
-
University of Waterloo Centre for Automotive Research (WatCAR)
-
University of Windsor
-
US Army TARDEC
-
US Tsubaki Automotive, LLC
-
Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.
-
VOXX Automotive
-
VSI Labs
-
Washtenaw Community College
-
Wayne State University - Warrior Racing
-
WEtech Alliance
-
WindsorEssex Econmic Development Corporation
-
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
-
ZongMu Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
