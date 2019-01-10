Get the official app of the North American International Auto Show

Detroit - The official app of the North American International Auto Show has the latest trending automotive news, videos, live reveals, concept cars unveilings and more.

It also has the official Twitter feed from the NAIAS on new products and show events, and a map of the show floor.

If you need tickets or want to know where to park, the app has you covered. Download it for free to get everything you need to know.

The Official NAIAS app, powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, is available for download on Apple and Android devices. The links are available below, or search "WDIV Auto Show" in your app store.

APPLE LINK

GOOGLE PLAY LINK

