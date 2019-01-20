GM workers protest outside North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview

DETROIT - Protesters were joined by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist outside Cobo Center on Friday night during the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview.

Detroit-Hamtramck plant lineworker Sean Crawford spoke with Local 4 about what the protest meant to him and the workers whose livelihoods are in limbo.

General Motors is closing several plants in the U.S. and Canada, including the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren.

Crawford praised the community support he said the protests were getting locally, nationally and internationally.

"It's a beautiful thing," Crawford said.

Crawford questioned GM CEO Mary Barra's methods and asked her to draw parallels to her father, who worked at a Pontiac factory, and the thousands of GM workers uncertain of their future.

"You need to respect American workers," Crawford said.

