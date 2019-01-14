Heavy-duty 2019 Ram 2500, 3500 pickup trucks unveiled at Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler unveiled its 2019 Ram heavy duty pickup trucks at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

The Ram 2500 and 3500 were debuted, adding renewed heavy-duty capability to Ram's pickup truck lineup. The 3500 is capable of 1,000 pound-feet of torque. The automaker called it the "grand champion" of torque, and the most "technologically advanced and luxurious" heavy-duty truck ever.

Watch the reveal above.

The 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie Black and the 2019 Ram Power Wagon also were unveiled Monday at the Detroit auto Show.

The 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie Black edition at the Detroit auto show on Jan. 14, 2019. (WDIV)

The 2019 Ram Power Wagon at the Detroit auto show on Jan. 14, 2019. (WDIV)

