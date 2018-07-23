Here are key dates for 2019 auto show in Detroit

DETROIT - The 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is set for January with the public show being held between Jan. 19-27 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

“Coming off recent trips in Europe, Asia, and around the U.S., automakers, suppliers and tech companies have hinted at some important product news that is earmarked for Detroit this upcoming year,” said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS Chairman. “We look forward to providing a world-class platform for the over 200 brands that showcase their innovations at our show.”

The 2019 show will be the final show to take place in January as NAIAS organizers announced the 2020 show will be held the week of June 8 in Detroit.

Here are the key dates for the 2019 show:

The Gallery – Saturday, January 12

– Saturday, January 12 Press Preview – Monday-Tuesday, January 14-15

– Monday-Tuesday, January 14-15 Industry Preview – Wednesday-Thursday, January 16-17

– Wednesday-Thursday, January 16-17 Charity Preview – Friday, January 18

– Friday, January 18 Public Show – Saturday-Sunday, January 19-27

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 31th year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAAIS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements. NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and then concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

For more information, visit naias.com.

