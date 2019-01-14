Hyundai reveals new Elantra GT N Line at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Hyundai revealed its new Elantra GT N Line on Monday at the Detroit auto show.

The automaker said this is the new, performance-inspired trim level for Hyundai that is making its U.S. debut.

Watch the reveal above.

Last year, the automaker unveiled a redesigned Veloster sports coupe.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

