LIVE STREAM: 2018 Detroit Auto Show reveals

DETROIT - The 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit kicks off with early reveals from the biggest names in automotive.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which begin on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16.

Here's the full 2018 NAIAS press conference schedule:

Saturday, January 13:

Chevrolet: 6:00 pm

Sunday, January 14:

Ford: 4:30 pm - 5:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz: 7:30 pm

Monday, January 15:

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 7:55 am – 8:20 am

VDA, Room 360 7:50 am – 8:10 am

Schaeffler, Room 360 8:10 am – 8:30 am

Lexus: 8:35 am – 9:00 am

Ram: 9:05 am – 9:30 am

BMW: Group 9:35 am – 10:00 am

Volkswagen: 10:05 am – 10:30 am

Nissan: 10:35 am – 11:00 am

Acura: 11:05 am – 11:30 am

Kia: 11:35 am – 12:00 pm

Hyundai: 12:05 pm – 12:30 pm

Infiniti: 12:35 pm – 1:00 pm

Toyota: 1:05 pm – 1:30 pm

GAC: 1:35 pm – 2:00 pm

BlackBerry, John Chen, CEO, Keynote and Product Debut, Atrium Stage 2:10 pm – 3:05 pm

Magna International , Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:40 pm

Techstars Mobility, Atrium Stage 3:55 pm – 4:15 pm

Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Atrium Stage 4:35 pm – 5:35 pm

Tuesday, January 16:

Jeep: 8:00 am – 9:00 am

INDYCAR: 9:05 am – 9:30 am

Michelin: 9:35 am – 10:00 am

ZF: 10:05 am – 10:30 am

Roadshow by CNET: 10:35 am – 11:00 am

Roborace: PlanetM Stage 11:05 am – 11:30 am

Politico: Atrium Stage 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Hitachi Automotive Systems: PlanetM Stage 12:05 pm – 12:30 pm

Steel Market Development Institute: Concourse 12:35 pm – 1:00 pm

Techstars Mobility Pitch Competition: PlanetM Stage 1:00 pm – 4:45 pm

Röchling Automotive: Room 338 1:05 pm – 1:30 pm

MEDC: Atrium Stage 1:35 pm – 1:55 pm

eCharge work: Atrium Stage 2:05 pm – 2:25 pm

ReviverAuto: Atrium Stage 3:05 pm – 3:25 pm

EyesOn Design Awards: Atrium Stage 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

PlanetM Awards: PlanetM Stage 4:45 pm – 5:15 pm

