LIVE STREAM: 2018 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year announced at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - The winners for 2018 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) will be announced at the Detroit Auto Show on January 15.

The announcement is set for 7:55 a.m. from the atrium stage at the North American International Auto Show inside Detroit's Cobo Hall.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

Related: When is the 2018 Detroit auto show? Full schedule with dates, times, tickets

This year, the 2018 finalists for NACTOY are:

Car of the Year: Honda Accord, Kia Stinger, Toyota Camry

Utility Vehicle of the Year: Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Honda Odyssey, Volvo XC60

Truck of the Year: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator

“The 2018 finalists reflect the incredible variety of vehicles and new, advanced technology automakers are adding to their offerings as well as the increasing emphasis on making the most advanced safety features available to consumers even on affordable models,” said Mark Phelan, President of NACTOY.

Chosen from dozens of new vehicles, jurors’ evaluated the finalists based segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The process started in June 2017 by determining vehicle eligibility and includes three rounds of voting.

“We continue to get exceptional contenders each year, and this year is no different. The task of selecting these nine finalists – especially in the car and ultra-competitive utility category – was extremely difficult,” Fix said. “And while there may be some favorites among the finalists any of these vehicles could end up walking away with the trophy in their category when we announce winners in Detroit in January.”

Check Out the Official NAIAS App Powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.