LIVE STREAM: 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners announced

DETROIT - The 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) award winners are set to be announced at the Detroit auto show on Jan. 14.

NACTOY winners will be announced at 8:05 a.m. EST. Watch it live above on ClickOnDetroit.

This year, the 2019 finalists are:

Car of the Year:

Genesis G70

Honda Insight

Volvo S60/V60

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Acura RDX

Hyundai Kona/Kona EV

Jaguar I-Pace

Truck of the Year:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GMC Sierra 1500

Ram 1500

Votes from nearly 54 jurors for the car, utility and truck finalists were audited by Deloitte LLP, NACTOY’S accounting firm of record, and results were kept confidential until they were revealed on stage today at the LA Auto Show by NACTOY’s officers.

“This year brought us some impressive sedan options. Car sales remain an important part of the available choices to consumers even as sales in the segment continue to fall,” said NACTOY President Lauren Fix. “We are always looking for a game-changer, something that stands out in a crowd, and strikes a positive chord with buyers. The finalists will all be impressive options to consider.”

Every year, after months of driving dozens of cars throughout the year, NACTOY jurors pick award winners for “North American Car of the Year,” “North American Utility of the Year,” and “North American Truck of the Year.” This year, the field of semi-finalists included 14 models in the car category, 12 utilities and three trucks.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

