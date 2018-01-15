LIVE STREAM: BMW Group reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - BMW will host its 2018 Detroit Auto Show reveal on January 15.

BMW is expected to show an updated i8 Coupe at the North American International Auto Show, a plug-in electric sports car.

BMW may also be unveiling a new SUV - the X2, a smaller yet more expensive BMW X1.

The BMW reveal is scheduled to start at 9:35 a.m. - you can watch it live above.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16.

