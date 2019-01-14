LIVE STREAM: Fiat Chrysler reveals new Ram pickup at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is expected to unveil a new Ram heavy duty pickup truck at the Detroit auto show on Jan. 14.

FCA will debut the Ram 2500 and 3500, adding renewed heavy-duty capability to its pickup truck lineup, according to Trucks.com.

The Ram reveal at the Detroit auto show is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. EST. You can watch it here on ClickOnDetroit.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

