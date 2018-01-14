LIVE STREAM: Ford Motor Company reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company will host their annual reveal at the Detroit Auto Show on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

It's not known what Ford plans to unveil at the show, but some believe it may be the 2019 Ford Ranger.

Ford's event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. - you can watch it live above.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which begin on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

Last year, Ford Motor Company revealed the 2018 Ford Mustang on Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show.

Improvements to the new model include a more powerful engine and suspension, as well as a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster that can be customized. Three new paint colors are now available as well as 12 distinct wheel choices.

