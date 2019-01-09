LIVE STREAM: Ford reveals 6th-generation Explorer

DETROIT - Ford is set to reveal its all-new 2020 Ford Explorer on Wednesday night in Detroit.

The reveal will take place at Ford Field in Detroit.

Ford says this sixth-generation of the Explorer is the automaker's most advanced and adventure-ready version ever.

The Explorer was first introduced in 1990 for the 1991 model year. The 5th generation Explorer was introduced in 2011.

This reveal comes a week before the North American International Auto Show's (NAIAS) media preview on Jan. 14 and 15 in Detroit. For the NAIAS schedule go here.

