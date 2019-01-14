LIVE STREAM: GAC reveals new concept car at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Chinese automaker GAC Motor will reveal a new concept car at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Jan. 14.

The Jan. 14 press conference will feature the world premiere of the new concept car ENTRANZE and the first appearance in North America of the brand's latest minivan GM6 and the all-new GS5 SUV.

GAC Motor's Detroit auto show reveal is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. EST. You can watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Developed by GAC's Advanced Design Center in Los Angeles, the ENTRANZE Concept, which will debut at the 2019 NAIAS, is defined as a hyper-modern family vehicle and equipped with the latest intelligent system technologies, sustainability features and automated driving.

The ENTRANZE Concept explores more possibilities for the modern family vehicle by taking a 7-seater SUV and adding lots of technology and ergonomics to make driving easier and more pleasurable.

The GM6 minivan, recently released in China, is making its first appearance outside China at 2019 NAIAS. It is a smart vehicle designed specifically to meet family traveling needs and emphasizes spacious seating. It has a five-star safety package, an AI-enhanced intelligent driving system and features an industry-leading 99 square feet of extra-large cargo space.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

