LIVE STREAM: INFINITI reveals QX Inspiration concept at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - INFINITI will unveil its new QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday.

The new concept represents INFINITI's plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence while signaling a new era for INFINITI design enabled by new technology. Infused with Japanese DNA, a refreshed form language hints at the potency and character of the brand's future electrified powertrains.

"QX Inspiration is the beginning of a new era for INFINITI and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand. New technology has given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy – and the new vehicle communicates the serene strength at our core."

INFINITI's Detroit auto show reveal is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.