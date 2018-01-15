LIVE STREAM: Jeep reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Jeep will hold its annual reveal event at the Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Jeep's event is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. - you can watch it live above.

Jeep is expected to show off the restyled 2019 Jeep Cherokee and Compass.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

