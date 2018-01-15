LIVE STREAM: Kia reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Kia will host its annual reveal at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The Kia event is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. - you can watch it live on ClickOnDetroit.

Kia could be showing off their Kia Niro EV, which debuted at CES.

For Kia, the concept vehicle unveiled this week at CES in Las Vegas is called the Niro EV Concept. It is a lightly restyled version of the company's existing Niro hybrid compact SUV.

As a concept car, it has some very forward-thinking features, like full autonomous driving ability and a system that warns nearby pedestrians and bicyclists its presence, since electric cars can be nearly silent at low speeds.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

