LIVE STREAM: Lexus reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - The Lexus reveal at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is set for Monday, January 15.

The reveal is scheduled to take place at 8:35 a.m. - you can watch it live above.

Lexus is expected to unveil the Lexus LF1 Concept, a new look at a crossover SUV.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

