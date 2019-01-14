LIVE STREAM: Lexus reveals RC F Track Edition at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Lexus will premiere the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Lexus reveal at the Detroit auto show is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EST on Jan. 14. You can watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

The 12,056 square-foot Lexus display at the Detroit auto show will feature 14 vehicles, including the newly updated 2019 Lexus RC and the distinctive new LX Inspiration Series, both of which were recently featured at the Los Angeles Auto Show and are making their Detroit debut. The 2019 Lexus RC includes updated styling, interior refinements and a retuned suspension for more precise ride and handling. The LX Inspiration Series has an exclusive design, including a stealth Black Onyx exterior, black trim and black chrome accents, among other features, and is only available to 500 luxury owners.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

