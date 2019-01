DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will attend the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Tuesday.

In addition to meetings with automotive and international officials, Gov. Whitmer will participate in a number of events including:

$8 Million Michigan Mobility Challenge Press Conference

Watch the governor at the auto show live here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.