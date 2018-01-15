LIVE STREAM: Ram Trucks reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Ram Trucks will host its annual reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, January 15.

The reveal is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. - you can watch it live above.

Ram is expected to unveil a new 1500 pickup truck at the Detroit Auto Show.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

