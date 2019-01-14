LIVE STREAM: Toyota debuts 2020 Supra at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Toyota will debut the 2020 Supra at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Jan. 14.

For the first time in more than 20 years, sportscar fans will welcome back the iconic Toyota Supra.

During the show, fans can experience the thrill of driving like a Supra race car driver with a driving simulator. Following its debut in Detroit, the first production Supra will be auctioned off Saturday, January 19 at the Barret-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona to benefit the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Toyota's Detroit auto show reveal is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. EST. You can watch it here on ClickOnDetroit.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

