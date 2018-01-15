LIVE STREAM: Toyota reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Toyota will host its annual reveal at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The Toyota event is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. - you can watch it live above.

The company is expected to debut the redesigned 2019 Avalon, a full-size sedan.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

Toyota Camry is all new for 2018

Completely redesigning a company’s main sedan is no small feat, but that’s exactly what Toyota is doing to its Camry for 2018.

While sales of SUVs and crossovers are growing at a faster pace than sedans, the Camry is still a big seller for Toyota and a key part of its bottom line.

For 2018, the car hopes to carry on that legend with an all-new design that features a lower hood, lower roof and wider stance.

