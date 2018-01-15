LIVE STREAM: Volkswagen reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Volkswagen will host its annual reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 15.

Volkswagen is expected to unveil a newly designed Jetta, which hasn't been redesigned since 2010.

Volkswagen's reveal is scheduled to begin at 10:05 a.m. - you can watch it live above.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

