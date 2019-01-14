LIVE STREAM: Volkswagen reveals 2020 Passat sedan at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Volkswagen is expected to unveil the 2020 Passat at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Jan. 14.

Volkswagen's Detroit auto show reveal is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. EST. You can watch it here on ClickOnDetroit.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

