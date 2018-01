DETROIT - Rod Meloni met the "Throttle Gals" at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

You can watch his full story in the video posted above.

You can email the "Head Chick In Charge, Doni Langdon, at Doni@throttlegals.com, or call at 810-908-1833.

Click here to learn more information.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.