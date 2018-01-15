VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz unveils 2019 G-Class ahead of Detroit's North American International Auto Show

DETROIT - Mercedes-Benz premiered the 2019 G-Class on Sunday, ahead of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Watch the reveal below.

The SUV is designed for off-road driving. During the reveal, the vehicle's capabilities were shown with a demonstration of the new G-Class driving up an incline through simulated weather conditions.

The G-class is wider and features more space in the interior than previous models.

"I think what is unique about this G-wagen is that it was built in Thal, Austria, which is where I was born," Arnold Schwarzenegger said at the reveal.

Schwarzenegger joined the reveal to talk about his favorite parts about the vehicle. He said that while there have been changes made to the G-Class, it's important the boxy design hasn't changed.

