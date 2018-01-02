Midwest Steel: Commited to early involvement steel strategy

Midwest Steel, a full service contractor, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan serving North America, Mexico and Canada, with locations in Petersburg, Indiana, Cape Canaveral, Florida and Ontario, Canada.

We are committed to early involvement steel strategies. We believe there is REAL VALUE in bringing the Steel Contractor on board early in the project. The Midwest Team assists in compiling real-time estimates on steel mill rolling schedules while standardizing member sizes and geometry for project cost reductions and ease of installation in the field. Steel is difficult to procure without solid design information and with the fluctuation of the steel industry today, there is an urgent need to develop a defined steel strategy at the conceptualization stage of a project. Our experienced team provides assistance in all phases of the design - the conceptual, schematic and final construction drawing phases.

We always deliver a high-quality installation because our skilled ironworkers and site supervisors are always familiar with our details and procedures. No other company takes more pride in their work, and on your project. We sequence our deliveries Just In Time (JIT) to meet our needs and minimize site requirements. This results in a less congested site and allows the owner’s production to function normally without disruption due to construction activities.

We have four decades of experience managing complex projects in fast paced and arduous environments. Our thorough planning, scheduling, fabrication and erection provides significant safety and productivity benefits.

