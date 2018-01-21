More than 112K people attend opening day of 2018 NAIAS

DETROIT - More than 112,000 people attended opening day Saturday of the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

Organizers with NAIAS announced Saturday that attendance for the kickoff to the public show was 112,043, which is a few thousand people more than last year.

"What a memorable experience as chairman to walk the show floor and witness the excitement and enjoyment from those attending our world-class show," 2018 NAIAS chairman Ryan LaFontaine said.

Following a week of announcements featuring global vehicle and technology debuts, the innovations were experienced by more than 5,100 journalists, nearly 40,000 industry members and 13,000 Charity Preview attendees, organizers said.

Job seekers went to AutoMobili-D on Saturday as the first-ever Future Automotive Career Exposition kicked off, which connects people interested in working in all aspects of the mobility industry with AutoMobili-D companies, organizers said. FACE continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

When FACE was announced earlier this year, Gov. Rick Snyder said, "The auto industry, like others, faces challenges in filling jobs it needs to further grow and innovate. The NAIAS is the perfect place for people who love cars and have in-demand skills to connect with industry representatives looking for talent."

The auto show continues through Jan. 28. Organizers said public show ticket prices are $14 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 7-12 (6 and younger are free when accompanied by parent or guardian).

Auto show information can be found at naias.com.

