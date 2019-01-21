More than 185,000 people attend opening weekend of 2019 NAIAS

DETROIT - More than 101,000 people attended the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Sunday.

Organizers with NAIAS announced Sunday that attendance was 101,310.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 185,226 people attended.

“Despite the snowstorm and slick roads, the kickoff to the 2019 NAIAS was a great success,” said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS chairman. “There are so many activities happening within the concourse and automaker exhibits, and with more than 750 vehicles on the show floor, there is something for everyone to enjoy!”

The auto show continues through Jan. 27. Organizers said public show ticket prices are $14 for adults and $7 for seniors and children 7-12 . Children 6 and younger are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

