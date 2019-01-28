More than 750,000 people attended 2019 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT - The final winter North American International Auto Show ended Sunday, but cold weather and broken water mains didn't more than stop three-quarters of a million people from coming to the show.

Organizers with NAIAS said the total ticketed attendance was 774,179 and had an estimated impact of $430 million on Metro Detroit's economy.

“Detroit displayed every facet of the mobility industry over the past two weeks, welcoming visitors from across the globe,” said 2019 NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling. “From startups showcasing their innovative technologies to executive discussions on a driverless future to industry giants standing on the world stage revealing brand-defining products and technologies, NAIAS was an incredible platform for one of the most exciting times in the history of our industry.”

The 2020 auto show will take place in June and is expected to bring even more people to Detroit.

