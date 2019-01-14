Nissan reveals IMs concept EV at Detroit auto show: An 'elevated sports sedan'

DETROIT - Nissan revealed the IMs concept EV on Monday at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

Watch the reveal here.

Here's a look:

The Nissan IMs concept EV at the 2019 Detroit auto show. (WDIV)

Nissan calls the IMs an "elevated sports sedan that takes advantage of the packaging, platform and powertrain technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility."

From Nissan:

While closer to a sedan than a crossover, the IMs concept's revolutionary proportions create a vehicle segment all of its own. It is defined by its pure electric-vehicle identity, with the battery located under the body, elevating cabin height. Its stretched interior space, a result of the vehicle's extended wheelbase, features unique "2+1+2" seating architecture with pivoting front seats and a rear seat that either offers three-across seating, or, once the slim rear outboard seats are folded, an indulgent "Premier Seat" in the rear center, worthy of world-class executive travel.

"Advances in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving have allowed our designers to break free of the platform and packaging rules that constrain traditional passenger vehicles, to create a completely new type of car," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for design at Nissan. "The IMs explores the limits of sedan design with an approach that elevates the category in both look and functionality."

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.