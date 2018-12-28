North American International Auto Show 2019 coming to Cobo

DETROIT - The 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit begins Jan. 12 and will be held through the 27th. To help you navigate this incredible industry event, you can download the NAIS app for iPhone and Android.

This year kicks off with "The Gallery," a luxury event featuring more than $10 million in vehicles at MGM Grand. Tickets are $500 per person so it might not be possible for everybody to attend, but if you aren't able to be there in person you can get updates with the app and here on ClickOn.

Jan. 14-17 is "Automobili-D," where automakers, suppliers, universities and tech startups show off the future of the automotive industry during this four-day event that opens during "Press Preview" and runs through "Industry Preview."

In the "Press Preview" auto journalists from around the world gather for product and vehicle debuts, though NAIAS media credentials are required to enter. For the public there is the "Industry Preview," a networking and professional development event for the automotive industry with early access to the show floor. Tickets are required and are $110 per person.

On Jan. 18 is the "Charity Preview" also known as "Auto prom," which raises millions of dollars for local charities. The black-tie affair runs 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $400 per person, but $390 of it is tax deductible!

Beginning quite appropriately on the 19th of 2019 is the "Public Show." Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for senior (65 and older) and $7 for children (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian.)

The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

You can see more information by using the app or visiting their website.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.