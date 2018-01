DETROIT - Sunday is the second day the North American International Auto Show is open to the public at Cobo Center in Detroit.

View: 2018 Detroit Auto Show: What you need to know

More than 100,000 people attended the auto show Saturday for opening day. The show runs from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. until Jan. 27. On Jan. 28, the show hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.