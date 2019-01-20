North American International Auto Show opens to public for last time in winter, indoors

DETROIT - The North American International Auto Show opened its doors to the public Saturday.

It is the last year the auto show will be held inside, as the next auto show will take place outdoors during June 2020.

Crowds gathered around a Chevrolet truck built from Lego blocks, but it's not the only attraction.

Tickets cost $14 for adults and $7 for children.

