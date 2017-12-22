Novi High School students win Auto Show poster awards

NOVI, Mich. - Sophie Markus, a senior at Novi High School, beat close to 1,000 entries from 68 different schools to win the grand prize in the North American International Auto Show poster contest.

Markus' poster design earned her the Chairman’s Award and it was recognized as the Designer’s Best in Show – Digital. Her winning poster will be featured in the official NAIAS program, which is available to all auto show attendees.

“Well, I was sick and it was over a long weekend, so I just did it then. Probably four days in total. I didn't have anything else to do," Markus said. "Just laying around all day.”

Two other Novi students received prize money for their entries: junior Marie Huber came in first place in the 11th Grade Award category and senior Joanne Kwon earned the Most Creative Award.

The competition is open to Michigan students in grades 10 through 12, giving young artists the chance to be part of one of the premier auto shows in the world. Posters were judged by the chairman of the NAIAS, a General Motors automotive designer, a College for Creative Studies instructor and State Farm Insurance representatives.

It's not the first time Novi High School graphic design teacher Melissa Edmunds had taught a NAIAS contest’s grand prize-winner. She had been the teacher of a prior winner more than six years ago at Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills.

“It’s different because she also won a second award, which is a huge one,” Edmunds said. “They always tell us teachers that it’s a huge honor, not only to get the grand prize, but also the Designer’s Best in Show. These are designers that are finding the (entries) that meet the basic design skills, but go above and beyond.”

The 2018 North American International Auto Show will held at Cobo Hall from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28. More information can be found on the official website, NAIAS.com.

