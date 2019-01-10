PHOTOS: Ford reveals redesigned, technology-loaded 2020 Explorer in Detroit

DETROIT - Ford Motor Co. describes the 2020 Explorer as a redesign from the ground up.

The automaker unveiled the new SUV on Wednesday at Ford Field in Detroit. There are standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models that will be available this summer.

See a video showcasing the 2020 Explorer below.

Standard features in the vehicle include a power liftgate, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with a new 10-speed transmission, an 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC 3, FordPass Connect Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and more.

Up to seven drive modes are available across the line of new Explorers.

The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer

Technology

The Explorer includes the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist system. Features include emergency braking, pedestrian detection, a blind spot information system, a lane-keeping system, a rearview camera and a forward collision warning system, among other safety technology.

In addition to the standard features, the vehicle offers a slew of available options, ranging from a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster that shows vehicle information, such as speed; a 980-watt, 14-speaker B&O premium audio system; and up to 123 cubic liters of stowage space in the cabin.

The 2020 Ford Explorer features an array of standard and available technology.

“Explorer drivers told us what they want – more capability, more power, more space,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development and purchasing. “They want more technology, not just for the driver, but for the whole family. And they want all of it with a beautifully sporty exterior. This new Explorer gives them all of that, and more, helping make every journey more enjoyable.”

Towing capability

Explorers with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost can tow up to 5,600 pounds, 12 percent more than previous models with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. Explorers with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and Class III Trailer Tow Package can tow up to 5,300 pounds, compared to the similarly equipped Explorer's 3,000 pounds.

Design

Ford touts the 2020 Explorer as a sportier vehicle than its predecessors.

The automaker kept some well-known features, such as blacked-out A-pillars and D-pillars, as well as body-color C-pillars, while making changes to the body, including a more sloping roofline and shorter front overhang.

Ford's new Explorer has seven available wheel designs.

The standard Explorer has 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, but seven different wheel designs are available.

PowerFold third-row seats and E-Z entry second-row seats are also available. These features allow for a cargo space that is nearly 171 cubic feet, Ford said.

Check out video of the new Explorer below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.